'Always wanted someone who looked like a doll...' Director duo Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru recalls discovering Shefali Jariwala for Kaanta Laga

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru have reacted to the sudden death of Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame with the music video "Kaanta Laga," stating that the news has left them completely "heartbroken."

Shefali passed away at the age of 42. The news of her death has deeply saddened the duo, who launched her career over two decades ago.

"We are completely heartbroken. We found out about it last night... It's almost like an unbelievable kind of scenario," Rao said while speaking to ANI.

Sapru also shared how he discovered Shefali, recalling a moment from years ago when he and Radhika were driving on Linking Road in Bandra.

"We started our journey together. Radhika and I were driving on Linking Road in Bandra, and we were passing through a forest. We saw this young girl hugging her mother while crossing on a scooter. As we were driving by, Radhika thought she was very special. So we stopped and asked her if she would come to our office. And the journey started from there," Sapru said.

"We always wanted someone who looked like a doll. We gave her a ride that day and asked her to come to our office for an audition. When she came to the office, she had no experience in acting or anything. Then we told her about the character we had in mind. Radhika and I really fell in love with her. She was like a walking, talking doll for us, you know. Every day, after finishing college, she used to just do rehearsals in one room," he added.

Calling her unforgettable, Sapru added, "Wo kehte hain na, jo bhagwan ke favourite hote hain, bhagwan unhe jaldi bulalete hain. She was, she is, and she always will be the Kaanta Laga girl."

Shefali became a nationwide sensation with the 2002 remix Kaanta Laga. The video's success made her instantly recognizable and popular for her energetic performance. She later appeared in more remixes, including Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar.