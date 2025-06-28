Aly Goni, Kiku Sharda and others mourn Shefali Jariwalas sudden demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Shefali Jariwala, the actress and dancer who gained nationwide fame for her appearance in the hit music video 'Kaanta Laga,' passed away on Friday at the age of 42.

Advertisement

The news has left her fans, colleagues, and the entire entertainment industry in shock.

Jariwala was found dead at her residence in Andheri, Mumbai. A police team and forensic experts were dispatched to her home after the Mumbai Police received a call about the incident around 1 am.

"Her body was found at her residence in Andheri. Mumbai Police received information about this at 1 am. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem. The cause of death is not yet clear," said a police source.

While some reports suggest the cause may have been cardiac arrest, there has been no official confirmation.

Her death was also confirmed by the All Indian Cine Workers Association, which expressed its sorrow on social media.

Advertisement

"Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It's hard to believe she's gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time," the association wrote.

Jariwala's passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from friends, colleagues, and those who worked with her.

Television personality Tehseen Poonawalla, who appeared alongside Jariwala on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019, expressed his disbelief, writing, "Absolutely stunned to hear my friend Shefali Jariwala is no more. I last met her at a party. Life is so short. She was in #BiggBoss13 with me. Incredible how #SiddhartShukla and now she from my season are no more. Sending love and healing to her loved ones! Om Shanti."

Advertisement

Poonawalla had entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wildcard contestant but was eliminated after a brief stint.

Actor Aly Goni, who was a participant in Bigg Boss 14, also took to social media to mourn her loss. "Shocked and saddened to hear about Shefali Jariwala's sudden demise. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace," he posted.

Comedian and actor Kiku Sharda, known for his work on Comedy Nights With Kapil Sharma and FIR, also paid tribute to Jariwala on Instagram.

"This is shocking!!!!!! Worked with her on a couple of web shows, she was full of energy, full of life, always greeted all with a big bright smile. Will miss you Shefali, you were a beautiful soul. Rest in peace. Om Shanti," Sharda wrote.

Advertisement

Kishwer Merchant, who gained fame on Bigg Boss 9, shared her sadness on Instagram. "Lying in bed with a very heavy heart! RIP Shefali, gone too soon!" she posted.

Her sudden passing has sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment world.

Jariwala was best known for her 2002 appearance in the music video 'Kaanta Laga,' which became an instant sensation and is still remembered as a defining moment in Indian pop culture.

She later expanded her career into Bollywood with notable roles in the 2004 hit film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', where she starred alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

The actress also gained recognition on television, appearing in popular reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss 13' (2019) and 'Nach Baliye' (seasons 5 and 7), where she participated alongside her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

Advertisement

Beyond her career in entertainment, Jariwala was a passionate advocate for mental health awareness and women's empowerment.

She openly spoke about her battle with epilepsy and used her platform to inspire others facing similar struggles.

Her untimely passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left her fans in mourning.