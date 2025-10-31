Amaal is growing every day, but it’s anybody’s game: Daboo Malik speaks on son’s journey in Bigg Boss 19

Daboo Malik has been in the news after he scolded his son, Amaal Malik, openly on Bigg Boss 19. He, along with host Salman Khan, attempted to mentor the singer-composer, who had experienced some bitter fights in the reality show.

Now, Daboo Malik has spoken to Sounak Mukhopadhyay and clarified his stance to LiveMint. Check it out.

Q: Do you think Amaal's participation in Bigg Boss 19 was the right decision? Why or why not?

A: It wasn’t an ideal situation for him to be a part of Bigg Boss 19. But, I felt that an inner voice was telling me this experience could give him valuable exposure. A chance to represent himself and let people see the person behind the music.

I can already see a change in him

Composers often remain unseen, so I believed this would help him gain pan-India recognition. Of course, it came with risks, and some of those did play out. But, it was a learning experience nonetheless.

Q: If you could change one thing about Amaal’s stay in the show, what would that be?

A: There were a few moments where he could have been more careful and thoughtful in his reactions. If he had managed those situations differently, it would have worked more in his favour.

That said, I can already see a change in him. He’s become more aware and composed in how he presents himself now.

Q: You’ve called out Amaal’s behaviour yourself. How do you think he’s changed after that?

A: After my visit and our conversation, I noticed a visible transformation. He’s now more measured, more careful in how he approaches things. He’s expressing his opinions clearly, confronting where needed, but doing it with restraint and maturity. I think he’s learning, adapting and growing every day.

Q: If not Amaal, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 19?

A: Honestly, I think it’s anybody’s game. Who wins or loses is secondary. The show tests you mentally and psychologically in extreme ways.

It’s not easy to remain consistently balanced in that environment. I genuinely wish everyone good luck. I’m not against anyone and truly hope the best contestant wins.