Amaal Malik says people confuse him for Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh: ‘That's not Armaan Malik…'

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik joined the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 19 and left viewers surprised. The singer, who has given hits for films like Jai Ho, Kapoor & Sons, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kabir Singh, opened up about being mistaken for Bollywood celebrities like Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and even his brother, Armaan Malik.

Amaal Mallik on being mistaken for celebrities Talking to SCREEN, Mallik shared that he wants people to recognise him for his work. However, at times, he said that people have mistaken him for other celebrities.

He addressed misconceptions about him in the industry.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Amaal Mallik said, “I was very excited to say yes to this show (Bigg Boss 19). It’s been almost 10 years for me in the industry, and I feel people have often misunderstood me when I’ve spoken about the industry’s reality."

“I am not affected by losing out on work. Whenever I am removed from films or I don’t feel the right vibe, I take a backseat. When 2–3 producers fire me from big films, I happily go on a holiday, and I don’t take these things to heart," he revealed his reaction to losing out on work in the industry.

Mallik said that while his music is popular, he isn't. In fact, many mistake him for someone else.

Amaal Mallik: I want my face to be associated with my music “I want the people who have loved my music for the past 10 years to know the person behind it. I want my face to be associated with my music and the body of work I’ve created. People should recognise that it’s Amaal Mallik – not Armaan Mallik or Aditya Roy Kapur."

“Whenever I wear a beanie, people mistake me for Aditya Roy Kapur. If I grow my beard, they think I’m Arjun Kapoor. When I lose weight, some confuse me with Vicky Kaushal, and if I grow my hair, they assume I’m Ranveer Singh. There’s a lot of confusion," he added.

Amaal Mallik on his family Earlier this year, Amaal Mallik made news when he cut ties with his family. He said he was depressed.

During the conversation, Mallik shared that he values relationships deeply and believes his ability to feel emotions, which allows him to create music. He who has patched things up with his family admitted that he would miss spending time with his father. He added that he would remember his mother during his time inside the Bigg Boss house. However, he said he couldn't even say goodbye to his brother before leaving for the show.