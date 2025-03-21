Musician Amaal Mallik took the internet by storm with his long post on Instagram about his depression diagnosis. Hours after blaming his parents for disturbing his well-being, mindset and self-confidence, Amaal has now deleted the post. He also said that his parents are responsible for straining the relationship between him and his brother, musician Armaan Malik.

Amaal Mallik clarifies after cutting ties with family In a new statement, Amaal requested privacy and called it a ‘tough time.’

He shared: “Thank you for the love and support, it truly means a lot, but I would request the media portals not to harass my family.. Please don't sensationalise and give negative headlines to my vulnerability...It's a request. It's taken a lot for me to open up & it is a very tough time for me...I will always love my family, but for now, from afar. Nothing changes between us brothers, Armaan and I are one, and nothing can come between us. Love & Peace.”

See post here:

Amaal Mallick's new statement regarding cutting ties with his family. (IG)

Amaal Mallik's deleted post His now-deleted post had detailed how Amaal shared how he felt undervalued despite his achievements. He said, "I have spent my blood, sweat & tears to create each of the 126 melodies that have released over the last decade.”

He also said, “The actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another”. “Through the last many years they have left no opportunity to disturb my well being & belittle all my friendships, my relationships, my mindset, my self confidence. But I just kept marching on because I know I can and I believe I’m unshakable,” he added while reflecting on his mental health.

Amaal Mallik struggling with depression He shared that he has been diagnosed with clinical depression. "But today I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally & maybe financially too but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul.”

Towards the end, Amaal announced that he officially ended personal ties with his family. “From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn’t a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life,” he said.