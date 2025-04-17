Amaal Mallik hints at patch-up with brother Armaan Malik? Uses singer’s song in latest post. WATCH

Amaal Mallik might have patched things up with his brother, singer Armaan Malik after announcing his split from the family. His latest post has sparked speculation that the brothers have mended their rift.

Amaal Mallik's latest post Recently Amaal blamed his parents for straining his relationship with brother Armaan Malik.

However, the Parinda singer took to his Instagram account and dropped a photo of himself. He added Amaan's hit song Bol Do Na Zara to the post and added a heart emoji in the caption.

See post here:

Amaal Mallik's father reacts to his picture His father Daboo Malik commented, “Italiano…”

Last month, Amaal announced in a now-deleted post that he has been battling depression. He said that he felt undervalued despite his achievements and blamed his parents.

He shared, "I have spent my blood, sweat & tears to create each of the 126 melodies that have released over the last decade.”

“The actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another”. “Through the last many years they have left no opportunity to disturb my well being & belittle all my friendships, my relationships, my mindset, my self confidence. But I just kept marching on because I know I can and I believe I’m unshakable,” he added.

Amaal Mallik on depression Amaal also shared that he has been diagnosed with clinical depression. “But today I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally & maybe financially too but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul,” he said.

Towards the end, Amaal announced that he officially ended personal ties with his family. Later, he deleted the post and requested privacy for his ‘tough time.’

When Amaal deleted his post He said, "Thank you for the love and support, it truly means a lot, but I would request the media portals not to harass my family.. Please don't sensationalise and give negative headlines to my vulnerability...It's a request. It's taken a lot for me to open up & it is a very tough time for me...I will always love my family, but for now, from afar. Nothing changes between us brothers, Armaan and I are one, and nothing can come between us. Love & Peace.”