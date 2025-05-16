Amaal Mallik says his deleted post about family brought them closer: ‘I was somewhere beginning to give up on myself’

Singer, composer Amaal Mallik opened up about his now-deleted post where he ended ties with his family. In a recent interview, Amaal said that the post brought his family together. Amaal, who had previously accused his parents of straining their bond with brother Armaan Malik, said that their relationship "is so precious to the world that nothing can change."

Advertisement

Amaal Mallik on his viral post about parents Amaal told Times of India about the post, “It was something I had been keeping in for a long time.”

"I think Armaan, me, mom, and dad, are like the fantastic four. But there are things that maybe I don't know that Armaan's going through. Possibly he might hide. All of us go through that. I think it was important for me to let it out; even for my fans, for a lot of people, expecting out of me - 'Why is he not sending songs?' I just spoke what my inner voice wanted to say. My parents also understood it. It actually brought us closer as a family. They were obviously a little hurt, but they understood that our son is going through so much and we don't get time to understand that sentiment. But it's been much more precious and beautiful after that. I know there have been critics, saying that I have thrown your family under a bus and all, but I think my family got closer after that. We're stronger and happier about these discussions," he said.

Advertisement

Amaal Mallik on depression In the deleted post, Amaal Mallik also revealed he was battling clinical depression. He added, "Being depressed can have many facets to it. It's not just a career thing. My dad told me something very beautiful: 'People say parents are God, but we are also just humans. Mistakes happen. We are also first time bringing someone into this world. We're also learning.' My relationship with Arman is so precious to the world and to us. Nothing can change that."

Amaal Mallik shared how his family is different. “No two people's trajectory - personal or professional can be the same. God has been kind that both have had like a bazooka start in this industry. Very rarely from a family, two swords come in and, take over an empire. We've done that as youngsters, however, sometimes my parents would feel that my way of approaching projects, or how I work, or how I speak, or how I opinionate should be just as correct as Armaan's. It may not work like that. We are two different people like chalk and cheese,” the singer added.

Advertisement

When asked if his post was impulsive, Amaal Mallik clarified that it was a result of years of built-up thoughts and feelings from his career.