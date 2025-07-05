Amaal Mallik says Kartik Aaryan is being cornered like Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘People are trying to push him out’

In a candid interview with Mirchi Plus, music composer Amaal Mallik has made serious allegations against the workings of the Hindi film industry.

The singer-composer stated that actor Kartik Aaryan is being subjected to the same kind of treatment that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly faced before his death.

Amaal Mallik Says Bollywood Tried to Sideline Kartik Aaryan Like Sushant Singh Rajput Speaking about the deeply rooted issues within the film fraternity, Amaal Mallik remarked, “The public has understood the reality of this industry. itni dark hai ki logo ki life chali gayi. Sushant Singh Rajput nahi handle kar paaye. Jo bhi unke saath hua (It’s so dark that people have lost their lives. Sushant Singh Rajput couldn’t handle it. Whatever happened with him). Some blame it as murder, some blame it as suicide. Jo bhi ho, aadmi toh chala gaya na? (Whatever it was, at the end of the day, the person is gone, right?)”

Mallik went on to say that Rajput, known for his performances in films like ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and ‘Chhichhore’, was systematically demoralised. “People around him demoralised him. This industry is such a place. When all of this came to light, the common man’s sentiment turned against Bollywood,” he said.

He then drew a parallel with Kartik Aaryan’s current standing in the industry, suggesting a similar pattern is emerging. “Publicly kabhi industy ki band nahi baji Sushant Singh Rajput ki death ne inn logo ka sab chheen liya (The industry has never been publicly exposed like this. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death took everything away from these people). Deserving bhi hai, they deserve to see this downfall. Acche aadmi ke saath galat hua. (They deserve this downfall. A good man was wronged).

He added, "Aaj aap dekho, vohi cheezein, indirectly ya directly Kartik Aaryan ke saath karne ka bhi try karte hain log. Voh bhi unhi problems se joojh ke, dance karte hue nikla hai, smile karte hue (And today, you can see people trying to do the same things, directly or indirectly, to Kartik Aaryan. He too has faced those problems, yet he’s come through them dancing and smiling).”

Mallik credited Aaryan’s resilience to his strong family support. “He has his parents standing firmly behind him to support and guide him. He is also a newcomer who has come in and proved himself, yet there are dozens of people trying to push him out. There’s power play going on. Big producers and actors do everything.”