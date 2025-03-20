Music director, singer Amaal Mallik took to his Instagram handle and shared a long, emotional note with several shocking claims. On Thursday, he announced that he is battling clinical depression and revealed how his family contributed to disturbing his well-being, mindset and self-confidence. He further blamed his parents for straining his and brother, musician Armaan Malik's relationship.

Amaal Mallik's explosive Instagram post Amaal shared that he has decided to break all ties with his family.

He wrote, "I’ve reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I’ve endured. For years, I’ve been made to feel like I am less in spite of spending days and nights toiling away to make a safe life for people. Cancelled every dream of mine to only find myself to be spoke down to and question what I’ve ever done. I have spent my blood, sweat & tears to create each of the 126 melodies that have released over the last decade.”

Amaal Mallik's blames parents for rift with Armaan Malik Looking back at his journey in the industry alongside his brother Armaan Malik, Amaal added, "The actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another”. He added, “Through the last many years they have left no opportunity to disturb my well being & belittle all my friendships, my relationships, my mindset, my self confidence. But I just kept marching on because I know I can and I believe I’m unshakable.”

Amaal Mallik suffering from clinical depression He shared that he has been diagnosed with clinical depression. "But today I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally & maybe financially too but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul.”

Amaal Mallik end ties with family He also ended his personal ties with his family. “From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn’t a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength," he further said.