Aman Verma now performs magic tricks at events for ‘paapi pet’, reveals why he isn't doing films

Once the most popular face on television screens, Aman Verma surprised fans when he picked up a magic gig at an event. He shared a video of his act on Instagram, leaving fans concerned. Responding to the reactions, Aman reassured everyone, saying no job is too small when it comes to making ends meet, after all, it's all for the ‘paapi pet’.

Aman Verma doing magic tricks at event Aman took to his Instagram account and dropped a video of himself from a private event. In the video, he is seen performing magic tricks on stage. He holds a champagne bottle and makes it disappear behind a newspaper. His act leaves his guests clapping for him.

Sharing the video, Aman wrote in the caption: "Well this is where I learnt the tricks of being a magician … Was a little difficult But managed .. Its all in the Sleight of the hands… Ladies and gentlemen Here comes the magician ... called. AMAN YATAN VERMA (sic).”

The video was shared days ago, and it has now gained the attention of nearly half a million people.

Internet reacts to Aman Varma as magician Responding to the video, a fan wrote in the comments, “Bhaisahab ye kis line mein aa gaye aap”. Aman responded saying, “Paapi pet ka sawaal hai dost. Kya karein (It's a matter of survival. What to do)?”

Another worried fan wrote to him, “Itne talented actor ko kya kya karna padta hai (such a talented actor has to do such things), I feel sad for him.” Aman explained, “Kaam mere bhai kaam total hai. Chota kya aur bada kya (No work is big or small). If I tell u the amount of money I got for doing this, u will come and take place of the assistant who came and gave me the bottle. Samjhe chahu (sic).”

Aman Verma on not doing films Someone told Aman that he should be starring in films and commented, “Sir you deserve to do movies.” Aman revealed why he isn't doing any. He said, “Woukd love to. Definitely. But waiting for the correct script and character. Can't just pick up anything.”

However, Aman did not explicitly mention any personal struggles or financial hardships that he might be facing.

“Yes I am doin good. God is kind. Goin thru some upheaval. But hanging in there. Love to u and your family (sic),” he told one more fan.

Who is Aman Varma Aman made his debut in Pachpan Khambe Lal Deewarein (DD) in 1995 and went on to star in Gharana (Zee) in 1997. He was a part of popular shows like Rishtey, Saturday Suspense, and a cameo role in Tanuja Chandra’s Sangharsh (1999), alongside Kalash, Kyunki Saas Bhi and Khullja Sim Sim on Star in 2001.

In films, he was a part of Akshay Kumar's Sangharsh, Bipasha Basu's Raaz and Amitabh Bachchan's Baghban. He also participated in Bigg Boss 9.

