Amanda Bynes starts Ozempic to lose weight, says she wants to ‘look better’ in paparazzi pictures

Amanda Bynes has revealed she has started taking Ozempic, joining the growing number of celebrities turning to the diabetes drug for weight loss.

The former child star shared the update via Instagram, saying she hopes the move will improve her appearance in paparazzi photographs.

“I’m 173 now so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome so I look better in paparazzi pictures,” Bynes, 39, said in a video posted to her Instagram Story.

Bynes added she was “excited” to begin the weight loss journey.

Once a beloved Nickelodeon star on 'All That' and 'The Amanda Show', Bynes stepped away from acting in 2012, citing body image struggles as a significant factor.

Over the years, she has been candid about her challenges with mental health, eating disorders, and public scrutiny—particularly from the tabloid media.

In past interviews, she opened up about how her role in the 2006 comedy ‘She’s the Man’ triggered a deep emotional spiral.

“When the movie came out and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for four to six months because I didn’t like how I looked when I was a boy,” she had said in a previous interview.

‘She’s The Man' is loosely based on William Shakespeare's ‘Twelfth Night’. The film follows teenager Viola Hastings (Amanda Bynes), who disguises herself as her twin brother, Sebastian, to attend his new boarding school, Illyria Prep, and join the boys' soccer team.

Bynes admitted she later began misusing Adderall after reading about its off-label use for weight loss in a magazine, calling it “the new skinny pill.”

The actress has since undergone treatment and has taken steps to reclaim her self-image, including undergoing blepharoplasty surgery in 2023 to remove skin folds near her eyes.

“It was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence and it made me feel a lot better in my skin. I feel a lot better now about myself,” she said at the time