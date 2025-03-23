Amanda Seyfried recalls singing with Cynthia Erivo while auditioning for ’Wicked’

Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): Actress Amanda Seyfried recalled singing with Cynthia Erivo while trying out for the role of Glinda in the musical fantasy film, 'Wicked'.

'Wicked' is a movie adaptation of Winnie Holzman's 2003 Tony Award-winning musical, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. The film chronicles the narrative of an odd relationship between the soon-to-be Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the South, and how their lives alter once they meet the great and powerful Wizard of Oz.

"I was able to really prepare, and I'm telling you, I've never felt that solid in my voice than I did at the auditions. And that's kind of what I got out of it," Seyfried told host Josh Horowitz on Happy Sad Confused podcast, reported People.

"I do, again, think everything happens for a reason," she continued, adding that her household "sing(s) 'Defying Gravity' every day" despite her not nabbing the role of Glinda, which famously went to Ariana Grande.

"I also got to sing with Cynthia, and that was a moment in itself," said Seyfried, as per the outlet.

Erivo said earlier in an interview that it was "no surprise whatsoever" to her when she learned Grande had gotten the role of Glinda.

"I said, 'Thank God,' " Grande said, after which Erivo added, "Thank goodness because it was not the two ladies that I was auditioning with," reported People.

Seyfried revealed in 2022 that she tried out for the part of Glinda while shooting for 'The Dropout', for which she later won an Emmy.

"On the weekends, I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked -- because I wanted it that much that I was like, 'You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I'll give my Sunday to you,' " said the actress.

Seyfried continued, "I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life. But I think it also taught me how far I've come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove."

