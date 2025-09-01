Amanda Seyfried breaks down in tears as ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ wins 15-minute ovation at Venice Film Festival

Amanda Seyfried could not hold back her emotions in Venice. Her new film, The Testament of Ann Lee, directed by Mona Fastvold, lit up the festival with a thunderous 15-minute ovation - the longest of this year’s event so far, according to Variety. The response even edged out the applause for Frankenstein, which had held the top spot earlier in the week.

The crowd kept clapping as Seyfried, visibly overwhelmed, pumped her fists and fought back tears. Co-writer Brady Corbet worked the room while Fastvold, who co-wrote last year’s Silver Lion winner The Brutalist, beamed under the lights. By the eighth minute, Seyfried leaned over and muttered, “What are we supposed to be doing now?” as the ovation rolled on.

The Testament of Ann Lee at the Venice Film Festival Most of the orchestra section filtered out after 10 minutes, but the balcony stayed packed, with buyers and production members carrying the noise. Corbet and Fastvold eventually slipped out before the applause finally started to fade. Seyfried, still stunned by the reception, told Variety as she exited the theater, “I think people quite liked it.”

Though not a musical, the film makes use of music by Daniel Blumberg, who scored The Brutalist. Seyfried herself performs in several scenes. “Some of it was un-singing. There’s no such thing! De-singing? Anti-singing?” she told Variety.

The story of Ann Lee The Testament of Ann Lee reimagines the life of the woman who founded the Shaker movement. Born in England, Lee immigrated to the US and eventually built a following known for communal living, celibacy, and ecstatic religious rituals. Today, the sect has dwindled to just three surviving members.

The film, described by Variety as an “epic fable,” stars Seyfried as Ann Lee, a pioneering female religious leader in the 18th century. Lewis Pullman plays her brother William, with a supporting cast that includes Thomasin McKenzie, Stacy Martin, Tim Blake Nelson, Christopher Abbott, and Matthew Beard.

FAQs How long was the ovation for The Testament of Ann Lee? It lasted 15 minutes, the longest of the Venice Film Festival so far.

Who directed the film? Mona Fastvold directed The Testament of Ann Lee.

Who stars alongside Amanda Seyfried in the film? Lewis Pullman, Thomasin McKenzie, Stacy Martin, Tim Blake Nelson, Christopher Abbott, and Matthew Beard round out the cast.

What is The Testament of Ann Lee about? It is a speculative retelling of Ann Lee’s life and the founding of the Shaker movement.