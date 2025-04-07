’Amar Prem Ka Andaaz is back...’: Salman Khan elated as Andaz Apna Apna returns to big screen after 31 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Bollywood's beloved cult comedy 'Andaz Apna Apna' is making a grand return to cinemas, 31 years after its original release.

The re-release is set for April 25, 2025, in a brand-new 4K remastered version with enhanced Dolby 5.1 sound, promising an upgraded cinematic experience for fans.

Expressing his excitement, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to his X handle and shared the trailer of the movie, writing, "Amar Prem Ka Andaaz is back... #AndazApnaApna Re-releasing In Cinemas on 25th April 2025 Nationwide."

The film's makers confirmed the news on social media, generating waves of nostalgia among fans.

The official post read, "Get ready to relive the madness! Andaz Apna Apna Re-releasing in cinemas on 25th April 2025! Experience the cult classic on the big screen! Restored & Remastered in 4K & Dolby 5.1. Trailer out soon!"

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, 'Andaz Apna Apna' first hit theatres on November 4, 1994, and quickly became a fan favourite.

Its unique blend of humour, iconic dialogues, and memorable performances has earned it cult status in Indian cinema.

The film stars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in lead roles, alongside Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor.

The plot revolves around two charming yet scheming men who compete to win the heart of an heiress, hoping to inherit her father's fortune.

However, their plans unravel when they discover the heiress has swapped identities with her secretary, leading to a series of comic misadventures.