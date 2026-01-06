Amazon begins payments after major Prime settlement, eligible members start seeing refunds

Amazon has begun issuing refunds to eligible Prime members as part of a $2.5 billion settlement with the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over allegations that it misled customers into enrolling in its Prime subscription service and made cancellation unduly difficult.

Under the terms of the settlement reached in September 2025, Amazon agreed to pay $1.5 billion in refunds to affected customers, with the remaining $1 billion allocated as a civil penalty to the government. Amazon neither admitted nor denied the FTC’s allegations. In a statement at the time, the company said: “Amazon and our executives have always followed the law.”

Automatic refunds began on 12 November 2025 and continued through 24 December 2025. Eligible customers were notified by email and offered the option to accept payment through PayPal or Venmo, which must be accepted within 15 days. Those who did not accept the electronic payment will receive a check at their default shipping address, which must be cashed within 60 days of receipt.

The FTC has outlined specific eligibility criteria for the automatic refund phase. To qualify, customers must have signed up for Amazon Prime in the United States between 23 June 2019 and 23 June 2025 through certain enrolment processes that the FTC identified as “challenged enrolment flows”, such as the universal Prime decision page, shipping selection page, single-page checkout or Prime Video enrolment flow. In addition, those eligible for automatic payments must have used no more than three Prime benefits in any 12-month period following enrolment.

Eligible subscribers may receive a refund of up to $51, reflecting the approximate annual subscription cost for Amazon Prime in the United States.

For customers who did not receive an automatic refund but believe they qualify, a claims process will open in early 2026. Notices with instructions on how to file a claim will be sent out between 24 December 2025 and 23 January 2026, and claimants will have a period of up to 180 days to submit the required documentation once they are notified.

Christopher Bissex, deputy director of public affairs at the FTC, told CBS News: “Our settlement required Amazon to pay those people who clearly qualify without them having to do anything.”

The FTC’s lawsuit alleged that Amazon employed “deceptive” or “manipulative” tactics that led customers to subscribe to Prime without adequately informed consent, and that it made the cancellation process overly complex, sometimes requiring customers to navigate “labyrinthian” menus. The agency characterised these practices as “dark patterns”, a term used for design approaches that steer users into unintended choices.

In addition to issuing refunds, the settlement imposes obligations on Amazon to avoid misleading subscription practices in future. As part of the agreement, the company must clearly disclose subscription terms, provide a conspicuous option to decline Prime at relevant points in the user interface, and maintain a straightforward cancellation process.

Consumer advocates have described the settlement as a significant enforcement action in the digital economy, noting its potential to influence how online subscription services handle enrolment and cancellation flows. While the refund amounts are modest relative to Amazon’s overall revenue, they represent acknowledgment of regulatory concern over subscription transparency and consumer consent.