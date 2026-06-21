Amazon drops Luca Guadagnino’s Sam Altman film ‘Artificial’ despite positive test screenings

Amazon MGM Studios has parted ways with Artificial, director Luca Guadagnino’s nearly completed feature film about the dramatic leadership crisis that engulfed OpenAI in 2023, according to reports confirmed by Variety.
The project, which stars Andrew Garfield as OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, is now expected to be offered to other studios and distributors despite having progressed through multiple stages of production and test screenings.
The decision has attracted attention because it comes months after Amazon expanded its relationship with OpenAI through a major partnership announced earlier this year.
The agreement included plans to broaden OpenAI’s use of Amazon Web Services infrastructure and collaborate on advanced artificial intelligence technologies, deepening ties between the technology giant and the AI company at the centre of the film’s story.
Artificial focuses on one of the most turbulent periods in OpenAI’s history. In November 2023, Altman was unexpectedly removed from his position as chief executive by the organisation’s board, triggering a wave of criticism, employee unrest and industry-wide scrutiny.
Within days, following pressure from staff, investors and key stakeholders, Altman returned to lead the company, making the episode one of the most closely watched corporate dramas in the technology sector.
The film boasts an extensive ensemble cast. Alongside Garfield, Monica Barbaro portrays former OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati, while Yura Borisov plays former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever. Ike Barinholtz has been cast as entrepreneur and technology billionaire Elon Musk. Additional cast members include Cooper Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman, Cooper Koch, Billie Lourd, Zosia Mamet, Angus Imrie, Chris O’Dowd and Mark Rylance.
The screenplay was written by Simon Rich, a former Saturday Night Live writer known for blending satire with contemporary themes.
According to Variety, the film has already undergone several test screenings, with audience reactions reportedly proving largely positive.
Industry sources cited by the publication indicated that screenings for other studios were held this week as efforts begin to secure a new distributor. One insider who viewed the film reportedly suggested that the portrayals of Altman and Musk were among the least sympathetic characters in the story and those viewers were most likely to dislike.
The development has also prompted discussion because Amazon was reportedly familiar with earlier versions of the screenplay before Guadagnino joined the project. Observers have noted the timing of the decision amid the company’s increasingly significant commercial relationship with OpenAI.
Neither Amazon MGM Studios nor OpenAI has publicly commented on the reported decision. For now, Artificial remains completed or near completion and is expected to continue seeking a new studio partner for release.