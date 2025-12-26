Amazon Prime ‘ruins’ Christmas classic ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ with abridged version – Which scene has been eliminated?

Christmas, for many, is incomplete without the classic movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’. However, this year, fans were left fuming after Amazon Prime Video released an abridged version of the 1946 Christmas classic, reportedly cutting out a key 22-minute sequel.

Fans said that the streaming platform “ruined” the movie with its “butchered version”.

Which scene has been eliminated? Prime Video has removed the iconic Pottersville sequence from the abridged version of the movie, making it roughly 22 minutes shorter than the original 130-minute film, according to the New York Post, citing viewers.

In the pivotal stretch, the movie explains why the despairing hero, George Bailey, suddenly rediscovers the will to live. It was in the cut-out scene that Bailey declares his wish to have never been born and gets to see how crummy life would have been without him.

The removal of this key sequence, the NYP post said, leaves the viewers watching a man contemplate suicide one moment, then sprint joyfully through town the next.

The missing sequence is widely regarded as the movie’s emotional core.

What happens in the original 1946 film? In the original 1946 version of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ Bailey’s hometown, Bedford Falls, is seen devolving into the corrupt, neon-lit “Pottersville” — his brother dies young, his brother's wife never remarries, and a greedy banker controls the town unchecked.

Bailey realises that one ordinary life can quietly shape the fate of many, ultimately driving his emotional transformation from despair to joy.

The deleted sequence conveys the Christmas film's enduring message that “no man is a failure who has friends.”

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens were aghast by the exclusion of the key scene and claimed that the cut “literally removed the meaning” of the Christmas movie.

“Shameful! What were you thinking?” a social media user said.

A user said, “Amazon Prime Video is streaming a butchered version of It's a Wonderful Life. In this version, they edited out the Pottersville sequence, the most crucial sequence where George Bailey rediscovers his will to live.”

“It used to be people pirated movies to get them for free, now you have to pirate movies to get the correct vision of the artist without some DEI council ruining the picture,” he added.

“AMAZON RUINS CHRISTMAS CLASSIC: IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE!!! CUTTING ANY PART OF THE MOVIE IS A SACRILEGE. IF YOU SAW THE AMAZON VERSION YOU DIDN’T SEE THE MOVIE!!” a fan said.

“WTF @primevideo, why would you do this? The best part of the film,” one netizen said.

A user said, “People should be able to just watch the movie in its entirety.” “They literally removed the meaning of the entire movie!!!” another added.

“That's ridiculous. I watched the entire film this morning on another channel, and this scene was in it. It makes no sense without it,” one netizen said.

“This is why I’m happy I still have all my DVDs,” added another.

‘Copyright history’ University of Connecticut told NYP that the abridged version is “rooted not in a creative choice by Amazon, but in the film’s famously tangled copyright history.”

According to NYP, “It’s a Wonderful Life” was sent into the public domain in 1974 after its distributor, Republic Pictures, failed to renew the copyrights, and for nearly two decades, the Christmas movie was aired freely, without paying royalties.

But in the 1990s, according to a UConn legal blog, the rights to two underlying elements of the movie had been properly maintained: the original short story “The Greatest Gift,” by Philip Van Doren Stern, and the musical score by Dimitri Timokin.

Arguing that any exhibition of the film required licensing the copyrighted story and music, the distributor, later acquired by Paramount, effectively reclaimed control over the movie’s distribution.

The “Pottersville” sequence is the portion most directly adapted from Stern’s story.