Amazon Prime Video introduces ads, makes changes in subscription plans: Check details

Amazon Prime Video said it will introduce “limited” advertisements to its movies and TV shows starting 17 June 2025 to “continue investing in compelling content.”

The digital streaming platform said the current price of Prime memberships would remain the same; however, users will be able to access ad-free content via the new “ad-free add-on.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 13, the OTT platform said, “Starting 17 June 2025, Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements.”

“This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time. We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than TV channels and other streaming services,” Amazon Prime said.

What will happen to the Prime Video membership of existing users? Amazon said that users need not take any action and that the current price of Prime membership will not change.

However, it said it will also offer a new ad-free add-on option for an additional ₹129 per month, which members can sign up for starting on 17 June 2025.

“We will also offer a new ad free add-on option for an additional ₹999 699 per year/ ₹129 per month* that you can sign up for starting on June 17th 2025.”

“There will be no other changes to your Prime membership. Prime members will continue to enjoy a wide range of shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits,” it added.

On a side note, the OTT platform said the members can continue to enjoy Amazon MX Player content on Prime Video. However, the content will contain ads even when the members decide to take the ad-free option for Prime Video.

