Amazon Prime Video removes guns from James Bond posters. Internet calls this move ‘ridiculous’

Amazon Prime Video has come under fire after fans noticed that promotional artwork for the James Bond franchise had been digitally altered to remove the iconic guns from 007’s hands.

In the altered images, Bond — known for his suave demeanour and his signature Walther PPK — appeared without his weapon. In some cases, such as ‘Dr. No’ and ‘GoldenEye’, the gun was carefully airbrushed out.

In others, including ‘A View to a Kill’, Roger Moore’s arms appeared unusually long, as though stretched to disguise the removal of the firearm. Fans were quick to spot the changes and accuse Amazon of sanitising one of cinema’s most recognisable figures.

Internet's reactions Many took to social media to voice frustration, arguing that the edits misrepresented Bond’s character and legacy. “You can’t just erase the gun — it’s part of who James Bond is,” one fan wrote, while others suggested it symbolised excessive corporate caution.

Some critics also viewed it as an early sign of creative interference following Amazon’s acquisition of MGM, which holds the Bond film rights.

Following James Bond Day on October 5 and the mounting backlash, Prime Video U.K. quietly removed the altered posters altogether, replacing them with film stills.