Gandhi to Salaam Bombay: Now watch critically-acclaimed films on OTT, here's how to watch

In a major boost to cinephiles and cultural archivists, Prime Video has launched NFDC – Cinemas of India as a new add-on subscription, offering a rich library of some of India’s most iconic and critically acclaimed films. For just ₹199 per year, subscribers can now access a treasure trove of titles that shaped the very foundation of Indian cinema.

The newly launched collection includes cinematic landmarks from legendary filmmakers such as Satyajit Ray, Shyam Benegal, Mira Nair, Kalpana Lajmi, and many others. Among the standout titles are Gandhi, Salaam Bombay!, Rudaali, Agantuk, Mirch Masala, and Ghare Baire—films that have not only earned accolades at home but have also left a mark on the global festival circuit.

Bringing India’s parallel cinema to streaming audiences While commercial Bollywood fare dominates the digital landscape, the addition of NFDC’s catalogue offers a much-needed counterpoint—a curated collection of films that defined India’s parallel and regional cinema movements. Many of these works, once confined to festival circuits or Doordarshan reruns, are now digitally available to a new generation.

The catalogue spans multiple Indian languages, including Bengali (Agantuk, Ghare Baire), Marathi (Bangarwadi, Doghi), Malayalam (Parinamam, Bioscope), Tamil (Marupakkam, Jameela), Telugu (Stri, Tiladaanam), and Gujarati (Percy), among others.

Critically decorated, globally recognised

Several of the featured films are globally awarded:

Gandhi (Hindi) won Oscars, BAFTAs, and Golden Globes Salaam Bombay! received the Caméra d’Or at Cannes and an Oscar nomination Qissa (Punjabi) won the NETPAC Award at TIFF Paar (Hindi) earned the UNESCO Award at Venice The collection also includes multiple National Film Award winners, offering viewers a wide range of themes—from caste and gender to displacement and memory.

“Whether you’re a cinephile or just beginning to explore Indian cinema, NFDC’s catalogue offers an unparalleled window into our country’s most acclaimed and culturally significant films,” said Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace at Prime Video.