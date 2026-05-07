Amazon to merge MX Player and Prime Video to create single OTT platform. What it means for Indian users

Amazon India on Thursday announced the strategic merger of Amazon MX Player and Prime Video, creating a single, comprehensive streaming platform.

With the merger, the company aims to offer a centralised hub for Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD), Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD), Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD), and various add-on subscriptions.

Through the unification of these two OTT services, Prime members will gain access to an extensive library of originals and exclusives across all devices, with the flexibility to choose between ad-supported or ad-free viewing experiences, according to the company.

In a statement, Amazon India said: “Amazon MX Player will join Prime Video, bringing together India’s largest selection of exclusive and original content across free and paid streaming under a single destination.”

“The integration makes Prime Video a one-stop hub for quality entertainment for every viewer and every mood to serve India’s diverse customer base,” it added.

Over the coming months, this integration will consolidate India’s largest free-and-paid streaming operations under a single brand.

In 2024, Amazon acquired select MX Player assets, initially combining them with Amazon miniTV to form Amazon MX Player. That service established significant market reach by leveraging culturally resonant originals and ad-tech innovations that democratized access to high-quality free entertainment.

Exclusive and original content Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Asia-Pacific and ANZ, Prime Video, said: “Our focus at Prime Video has always been to bring authentic stories that reflect the diversity of our audiences. With the integration of Amazon MX Player’s expansive original slate and audience scale, our collective offering is bigger and stronger than ever — making Prime Video the one-stop destination for quality entertainment, for every customer in the country.”

“Amazon MX Player has built remarkable engagement through a diverse library, and bringing it together with Prime Video’s iconic stories means we can keep serving our customers with the largest selection of exclusive and original content from India and around the world,” Gandhi added.

For advertising partners, this merger provides a streamlined destination to engage audiences across both free and premium streaming tiers.

Girish Prabhu, Vice President & Head, Amazon Ads India, said: “The unification of Amazon MX Player with Prime Video is a game-changer for advertisers in India. We've created a single streaming destination that reaches audiences across the entire spectrum — from free ad-supported viewers to Prime members — enabling true full-funnel advertising on an unprecedented scale."

"Advertisers now have access to the most relevant and high-performing ad formats, all powered by trillions of shopping, browsing, and streaming signals, transforming every impression into measurable business outcomes, making Prime Video the most comprehensive video advertising service in Indian streaming,” Prabhu added.

Rebranded identity Technically, the Amazon MX Player app on Android will maintain its native local player and free AVOD services under a rebranded identity, featuring a dedicated Prime Video interface that allows users to upgrade to full memberships. Conversely, the MX Player applications on iOS, web, and Living Room devices will redirect users to Prime Video, where they can access consolidated content from both services, including free ad-supported titles.