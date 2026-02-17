Ambanis host Queen Rania of Jordan: From Karisma Kapoor to Masaba Gupta – here's who attended the event

The Ambanis recently hosted Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan at an intimate event at their Mumbai residence, where women leaders engaged in discussions on empowerment and leadership. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani welcomed the Queen with a classical Indian dance presentation. The event was also attended by several renowned personalities, including Indian celebrities.

Celebs who attended Ambanis' event with Queen Rania Held on February 14, the event was titled “Celebration of Women Leadership in India”, exploring the transformative role of women leaders and strategies to reshape the landscape of Indian business, fashion, and social impact.

Karisma Kapoor Among the guests was actor Karisma Kapoor, who took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with Rania Al Abdullah, Isha Ambani and others. "It was an honour and privilege to be part of a private roundtable in the esteemed presence of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah alongside such inspiring women engaging in heartfelt dialogue on women's empowerment, leadership and the future," she wrote in the caption.

Reflecting on the importance of the meet, she added, "Moments like these are a powerful reminder that when women come together with purpose, honesty and vision they don't just shape conversations they help shape the future for the next generation."

Expressing gratitude, Kapoor thanked the Ambanis, “Grateful to have been part of something so meaningful. Thank you Isha for a wonderful and memorable evening.”

Navya Naveli Nanda The event was also attended by Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, who stunned in a traditional wear. Sharing glimpses from the meet, Nanda wrote on Instagram, “It was an honour to be part of a private roundtable with Her Majesty Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and an inspiring group of women, reflecting on leadership, the promise and responsibility of AI, and the role women must play in shaping our collective future.”

Masaba Gupta The event also saw attendance from actor, fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who also opened up about her experience with meeting Rania. Calling it a privilege, she said via a post, “On the 14th of February, I had the privilege of being part of a private roundtable conversation with Her Majesty Queen Rania of Jordan @queenrania at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre @nmacc.india. Hosted by Isha Ambani Piramal and moderated by Priyanka Khanna @priyankaskhanna it was truly insightful to sit alongside trailblazing women for an impactful conversation which I will hold close for a long time. It was truly special to discuss my ambition for both my brands, that keeps women at the very core of everything we do.”

Others at the event were Anand Piramal, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant.

Why was Queen Rania in India Queen Rania visited India and attended the ET Now Global Business Summit in New Delhi. It was followed by her trip to Mumbai, where she visited the Chanakya School of Craft and then the Ambanis' NMACC for a discussion with Isha Ambani.