Ameesha Patel breaks silence on why she's single at 50

Ameesha Patel opened up about not marrying despite having men who approached her. She also opened up about her love for Tom Cruise.

Sneha Biswas
Published26 Sep 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Ameesha Patel was last seen in Gadar 2.
Ameesha Patel was last seen in Gadar 2.(X)

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel recently opened up about being single at 50, revealing that she still receives proposals from both younger and older men. She revealed that she was once in a serious relationship; however, she chose her career over love. She said her ex was against her acting career.

Ameesha Patel on why she is single

Ameesha Patel appeared on a podcast on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube channel and said, “People who love you will let your career prosper. I have lost a lot for my career, and I have also lost a lot for love. I have given up both things for the other, and I think that I have learnt from both. For example, I had one serious relationship, and it was before I joined films. He belonged to a very big industrial family from South Bombay, like mine. Had the same background and education, and the family setup was the same. It ticked all the boxes, but when I decided to go into film, my partner did not want a person in the public eye, and that is how I chose my career over love.”

Patel shared that despite being single at 50, she is open to the idea of marriage.

She said she is “all up for it” as long as she finds someone worthy, adding, “Where there is a will, there is a way, so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlega (takes advantage of the situation) will be my person.”

The actor revealed that she continues to receive proposals from men half her age. “I have met a lot of people older than me who have the IQ of a fly,” she remarked.

Also Read | Mamta Kulkarni once clashed with Ameesha Patel over deer meat
Also Read | Amid Gadar 2 success, trailer drops for Ameesha Patel’s next movie

Ameesha Patel says she is open to having one-night stand with Tom Cruise

In the same podcast, the Gadar actor also opened up about having a crush on Tom Cruise. She even said that she is open to having a one-night stand with the Hollywood star.

“I have a crush on Tom Cruise. If you can do a podcast with him, then please invite me to that podcast. I’ve liked Tom Cruise since childhood. I had his picture on my pencil box, in my files, and the only poster in my room was of Tom Cruise. He has always been my crush. I always joke that he’s the only man for whom I could put aside my principles. I could do anything for him. If you ask me whether I could have a one-night stand with him, yes, I could," she added.

Bollywood NewsBollywood Films
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentAmeesha Patel breaks silence on why she's single at 50
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.