Ameesha Patel breaks silence on why she's single at 50

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel recently opened up about being single at 50, revealing that she still receives proposals from both younger and older men. She revealed that she was once in a serious relationship; however, she chose her career over love. She said her ex was against her acting career.

Ameesha Patel on why she is single Ameesha Patel appeared on a podcast on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube channel and said, “People who love you will let your career prosper. I have lost a lot for my career, and I have also lost a lot for love. I have given up both things for the other, and I think that I have learnt from both. For example, I had one serious relationship, and it was before I joined films. He belonged to a very big industrial family from South Bombay, like mine. Had the same background and education, and the family setup was the same. It ticked all the boxes, but when I decided to go into film, my partner did not want a person in the public eye, and that is how I chose my career over love.”

Patel shared that despite being single at 50, she is open to the idea of marriage.

She said she is “all up for it” as long as she finds someone worthy, adding, “Where there is a will, there is a way, so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlega (takes advantage of the situation) will be my person.”

The actor revealed that she continues to receive proposals from men half her age. “I have met a lot of people older than me who have the IQ of a fly,” she remarked.

Ameesha Patel says she is open to having one-night stand with Tom Cruise In the same podcast, the Gadar actor also opened up about having a crush on Tom Cruise. She even said that she is open to having a one-night stand with the Hollywood star.

