Ameesha Patel says Indira Gandhi was first to see her after birth: ‘She fixed the wedding date of my parents’

Ameesha Patel's family shared a close tie with Indira Gandhi. Wondering how? Recently, she revealed that the former Prime Minister of India was the first person to see little Ameesha in the hospital after she was born to the Patel family. The actress also shared that her parents' wedding date was fixed as per Gandhi's schedule.
In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha Patel opened up about her family's association with politics, Congress, Jawaharlal Nehru and his duaghter Indira Gandhi.
She shared, “When I was born at Breach Candy Hospital, the first person to come and see me was Indira Gandhi." She was born to businessman Amit Patel and Asha Patel.
She revealed it was her grandfather who entered politics.
“My grandfather, Barrister Rajni Patel, was a very renowned barrister. Then he stepped into politics. His mentor from childhood was Jawaharlal Nehru. When he entered politics, he first joined the Communist Party and then moved to the Congress. During his time in Congress, his closest associate was Indira Gandhi. He was her chief advisor. He had also served as the Congress treasurer and Congress president. There wasn’t any major move that Indira Gandhi would make without discussing it with my grandfather or taking his opinion. My grandfather also raised funds for many chief ministers across India. It is a very politically involved family," explained the Gadar actress.
Patel continued and claimed that Indira Gandhi was asked to fix her parents' wedding date.
“Indira Gandhi fixed the wedding date of my parents as well. Their horoscopes didn’t match, so she was asked when she was available, and based on her dates, my parents’ wedding day was finalised," she said.
Ameesha Patel also said that the Nehru Planetarium in Worli was built by her grandfather as a tribute to Nehru. "There is a very deep connection with the Gandhi family," she asserted.
However, this isn't the first time that Ameesha Patel discussed the political influence of her family. Previously, she appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Bicep’s, podcast and shared memories of Indira Gandhi.
“Mrs. Indira Gandhi was the one who fixed the date of my parents’ wedding. There was no kundali looked to set date for their wedding. My grandfather, Barrister Rajni Patel, asked Indira Gandhi, ‘Indira, when are you free? She said, Rajni, I am free on the 4th of July.’ The date was booked on the 4th of July. It was booked in Taj Mahal Palace, South Bombay, Colaba. And that’s how my parents got married," she had narrated.
Remembering her early days, Patel also added that she grew up while being surrounded by legends like Dev Anand and Dilip Kumar. She had also added that artist MF Hussain used to come to her house in South Bombay to paint their walls.
“I saw these people while growing up. Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, M. F. Hussain, who was an artist, he used to come home, paint on the wall and leave. So I saw this life," she once said.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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