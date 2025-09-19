Ameesha Patel says she ‘silently adopted’ kids, equates owning bags to having kids: ‘Birkins are Rolls-Royce of bags’

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel is famous for her obsession with luxury bags. In a recent podcast, she opened up about collecting bags over having children, though she called herself a ‘child lover.’ She also revealed that she has silently adopted kids, paying for her better life as she highlighted the responsibility of raising a kid or even a pet.

Ameesha Patel on not having kids Comparing owning a bag to having a child, Ameesha Patel opened up about her life. She shared why she chose not to have children of her own on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast.

She said, “I love kids. I used to change diapers of my nieces and nephews and cousins, feed them, make them sleep, and I used to say that I will give birth to a whole cricket team. At that time, my mother used to say, have one child then we will see, as it is difficult to give birth and be a mother. I have affection for kids, I’m a child lover.”

Ameesha Patel says she adopted kids silently The Gadar actress revealed she has adopted kids, sponsoring their education and other expenses.

“But I have always thought about the orphans and how giving them home would be beautiful. So, I have silently adopted few children and they have no idea that I have adopted them. I pay for their education silently. I am bringing them up through whatever means I can – medical, education – to give them a better life. It’s a big responsibility to have a kid grow up with you. It is a reason I don’t have a pet also,” she added.

Ameesha Patel’s love for bags traces back to her childhood, where she said she grew up watching her mother and aunties collect them. Coming from a stylish and well-dressed family, she added that she developed a fascination for fashion early on, collecting bags at the age of 16. Today, she considers bags her prized possessions in place of children.

She further went on to share how she would carry luxury brands like Moschino and Louis Vuitton to school but never flaunted them at the time when Indians were not aware of them.

“I had them when people in India didn’t know about these brands and they weren’t even available here. I used to get them from abroad and would borrow from my aunt and mother,” she said.

Ameesha Patel comparing kids with bags Talking about bags, she called Birkins the “Rolls-Royce of bags.”

“Birkins are the Rolls-Royce of bags. For normal leather with normal hardware, a Birkin starts from ₹13 Lakh. Also, Birkins sell for double the price. It is almost like an investment. In Japan, you can give Birkin as collateral for a bank loan. I care for them a lot – airing, leather, wipes, leather polishing, I keep them in sun, avoid fungus growing on them because Mumbai’s weather is so bad, so humid, worst for leather bags and shoes. Bachon ko jaise massage karke dhoop mein daalte hain, same way you have to polish bags and keep them in sun. It’s a process,” she shared.