American Eagle to ‘continue to celebrate’ controversial Sydney Sweeney campaign: ‘Her jeans. Her story’

American Eagle said it will “continue to celebrate” its controversial new campaign featuring Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney.

Advertisement

The campaign, taglined “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” has been facing heat from critics who claimed that the ad plays on the homonym between “jeans” and “genes”.

However, in a formal statement, the jeans brand has defended the campaign as a celebration of individuality and self‑confidence and reiterated that the Sydney Sweeney campaign “is and always was about jeans”.

Also Read | Watch: Sydney Sweeney gets cosy with mystery man during family trip

What is the controversy? Critics found the most troubling was a teaser video in which Sweeney says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour. My jeans are blue.”

The video appeared on American Eagle's Facebook page and other social media channels, but is not part of the ad campaign.

Advertisement

Some critics saw the wordplay as a nod, either unintentional or deliberate, to eugenics, a discredited theory that held humanity could be improved through selective breeding for certain traits. They claimed that it adopted the aesthetics of white supremacist propaganda.

Other commenters accused detractors of reading too much into the campaign's message.

American Eagle's statement: However, American Eagle defended the campaign in an official statement and said, “'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans.”

“Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way,” they added.

The message marked the first time the teen retailer responded to days of backlash since the ad with the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” launched last week.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sydney Sweeney responds to body-shamers with Christy Martin biopic training clip

In the run-up to the ad blitz, the company's chief marketing officer told trade media outlets that it included “clever, even provocative language” and was “definitely going to push buttons."

It's unclear if the company knew how much controversy the ad could raise.

Advertisement

Some marketing experts said the buzz is always good, even if it's not uniformly positive.

“If you try to follow all the rules, you'll make lots of people happy, but you'll fail,” Allen Adamson, co-founder of marketing consultancy Metaforce, said. “The rocket won't take off.”