‘American Idol’ finale on May 18: Meet the final 3 contestants - How to watch, stream, and vote

The search for the next American Idol comes to an end on May 18, as the Season 23 finale airs live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. The final three contestants — Breanna Nix, John Foster, and Jamal Roberts — are set to compete one last time for the coveted title, following weeks of high-stakes performances and eliminations.

Before tonight’s finale, the Top 3 returned to their hometowns for special visits, a tradition that adds a personal touch to the final stretch. Now, they’ll take the stage with everything on the line, joined by the Top 14 contestants for what promises to be a dazzling final showcase.

Disney magic & Lin-Manuel Miranda’s mentorship

The lead-up to the finale included two back-to-back Disney-themed episodes, which helped narrow the competition from seven to three. Last week, Broadway icon Lin-Manuel Miranda lent his expertise to help guide the finalists’ performances — a key moment that shaped their paths to the finale.

Star performers to share the spotlight This year’s finale promises a jam-packed lineup of musical guests, with performances from The Goo Goo Dolls, Good Charlotte, Jessica Simpson, Jelly Roll, Patti LaBelle, Salt-N-Pepa, Jennifer Holliday, Josh Groban, Brandon Lake, Myles Smith, and Kirk Franklin.

In addition, the judges themselves — Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie — will step out from behind the panel and onto the stage for special performances of their own.

Voting information Fans will be able to vote in real time to help determine this season’s winner. Voting is open during the live show and can be done in three ways:

Online at AmericanIdol.com/Vote

Through the American Idol app (available on iOS and Android)

Via SMS text message on supported mobile devices

Watch and stream Tune in to the Season 23 finale on ABC or stream it the next day on Hulu. Viewers will find out who among Breanna, John, and Jamal will be crowned the next American Idol.