American Idol Season 24: Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie to return as judges

American Idol will be back for its 24th season in 2026, with Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie returning as judges. The popular singing competition will air on ABC and Hulu.

This marks Underwood’s second season on the judging panel, following her debut in Season 23 earlier this year.

Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have been part of the show since Season 16 in 2018. They previously shared the panel with Katy Perry, who departed the series before Season 24.

Longtime host Ryan Seacrest, who has hosted the show since its original launch in 2002, was not mentioned in the official press release.

The search for the next Idol winner will begin with Idol Across America, a virtual audition tour starting on August 26. The tour begins with a special “First 900” VIP event, then moves through the southern United States, before covering all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The audition phase will end on 22 September, followed by a nationwide open call on September 24.

American Idol remains one of television’s top-rated reality series and has helped launch several successful music careers, including Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia Barrino, Adam Lambert, Chris Daughtry, and Jennifer Hudson.

Carrie Underwood, who now returns as a judge, is the show’s best-selling alum, with over 16 million albums sold since winning Season 4.