American Idol Season 24: Judges, premiere date, auditions and everything you need to know

Auditions for American Idol Season 24 have kicked off in full swing. While a premiere date for the show has yet to be confirmed, ABC has revealed details about sign-ups. Anyone who turns at least 15 by February 2026 is eligible to audition for the upcoming season, as per ABC.

Judges of American Idol Season 24 Season 24 of American Idol is expected to premiere sometime in 2026, according to People magazine. However, American Idol announced its judges for Season 24 on Instagram in August this year. Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan will return as Idol judges for another memorable season.

American Idol had also dropped a video of the three mentors. “This year we are majoring in music as we help launch your dreams,” Carrie Underwood said in the video. Lionel Richie, on the other hand, introduced himself as the “professor of positivity”, while Luke Bryan called himself the “professor of fun”.

“The three judges are back for another amazing season of Idol University. The only thing that’s missing is you,” Richie concluded.

When and where to audition for American Idol season 24? The auditions for American Idol season 24 are currently underway. The show launched a virtual nationwide search called Idol Across America on August 26, according to People magazine. These auditions will take place in all 50 US states and Washington, D.C, throughout August and September.

The auditioners will have the chance “to showcase their talents face-to-face with an American Idol producer, from anywhere in America, across any official audition date” over Zoom, a press release by ABC read.

"Contenders will also be allowed to audition during open call dates, and auditions will be open worldwide to all those eligible," it added. According to People, the first nationwide open call has been scheduled for September 3. To sign up for the auditions, one can visit americanidol.com.

