American Love Story: First look at Paul Kelly, Sarah Pidgeon as JFK Jr-Carolyn Bessette in Ryan Murphy’s 2026 FX series

Ryan Murphy has unveiled the first images from his upcoming FX series ‘American Love Story’, offering a look at actors Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon as John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Posted by the Ryan Murphy Productions Instagram account, the photos show the two stars in full costume, capturing the iconic couple’s style and presence. The drama will trace the pair’s high-profile romance, marriage, and tragic death in 1999, aiming to tell their story with emotional depth.

The pictures were shared on Instagram with the caption, “FIRST LOOK! Here are some stills from our LOVE STORY camera test. We started shooting this week in New York City and can’t wait until you see the romantic and tragic love story between America’s prince, JFK Jr., and fashion icon Carolyn Bessette—out Valentine’s Day week of 2026 (sic).”

“I am thrilled to introduce you to Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn and Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. Over a thousand actors auditioned for each of these roles, and we absolutely found the perfect choices. Congratulations Sarah and Paul! (sic),” concluded the caption.

Production began this week in New York City, and the show is scheduled to premiere in February 2026, aligning with Valentine’s Day week.

Naomi Watts is set to play Jackie Kennedy, bringing further star power to the series.

Murphy, who has an overall deal with Disney, continues to expand his roster at FX. His past successes include Feud, American Crime Story, American Horror Story, and American Sports Story. He is also working on a body horror series titled The Beauty.