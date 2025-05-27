American Music Awards 2025: Jennifer Lopez's steamy kiss shocks fans; netizens say, ‘You’re not Madonna’

Jennifer Lopez marked the opening of opening of 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on May 26 with a stellar show. The “Jenny from the Block” singer kicked off the gran event in style and shook a leg to a medley of hit songs from the previous year as she took the spotlight.

The fans of the 55-year-old singer were shocked to see the popstar making out with her dancers on stage at the 51st edition of the Music Awards. However, the showstopper was Jennifer Lopez' dance during Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" when the singer kissed not one but two of her dancers in steamy embraces.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi stuns at American Music Awards 2025 in Las Vegas | Watch video

Social media reaction Mixed reactions flooded the internet, some online users appreciated her performance while others were alarmed to see J Lo's daring moves. A user stated, “Jennifer Lopez is literally one of the greatest performers of all time. This lady is almost 56 years old and performing better than people half her age.”

Also Read | WATCH | Billie Eilish wins Artist of the Year at 2025 American Music Awards

Another user remarked, “Isn’t it pathetic that every award show has to devolve into this weird crap? Jennifer Lopez is 55 fricken years old. This is an embarrassing cry for attention.” A third user joked, “the second dancer been waiting her whole life for that moment.” A fourth user replied, “you’re not Madonna… and you’re 55! Unacceptable!”

A fifth user wrote, “Madonna already did this years ago.”

Jennifer lead an all-star lineup last night. Notable performances that followed were that of Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Benson Boone, Gloria Estefan, Lainey Wilson and Reneé Rapp.

Also Read | Billie Eilish takes top prize at American Music Awards