American Music Awards 2025: When, where to watch live, full list of top nominations — check full details here

The countdown is on for one of the biggest nights in music — the 2025 American Music Awards. Fans around the world are gearing up to watch their favourite artists take the stage in a celebration of this year’s biggest chart-toppers and breakout stars.

When and where to watch The AMAs will broadcast live on Monday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and for viewers in India, that means Tuesday, May 27, from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. IST.

The ceremony will air on CBS and stream live via Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. For those without cable, a Paramount+ premium subscription gives access to the live show, while the basic tier allows fans to stream it on-demand after the broadcast.

Star-studded line-up and performances The night will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez, who is also slated to perform. Music icons Janet Jackson (receiving the Icon Award) and Rod Stewart (Lifetime Achievement Award) are among the evening’s special honourees and live performers.

Additional live acts include Becky G, Benson Boone, Gwen Stefani, Gloria Estefan, Lainey Wilson, Manuel Turizo, Reneé Rapp and Alex Warren.

The presenter line-up features a blend of Hollywood, pop culture, and sports, with appearances by Ciara, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Batiste, Alix Earle, Kai Cenat, Shaboozey, Wayne Brady, and Zac Brown, among others.

Top Nominations

This year, Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with a commanding 10 nods, including:

Artist of the Year

Album of the Year (GNX)

Song of the Year (Not Like Us)

Collaboration of the Year (Luther with SZA)

Favourite Music Video (Not Like Us)

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Favourite Hip-Hop Album (GNX)

Favourite Hip-Hop Song (x3): Like That with Future & Metro Boomin, Not Like Us, and Luther with SZA He’s followed by Post Malone with 8 nominations, while Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey each score 7. Taylor Swift lands 6, and Beyoncé earns 3.

Nominees are based on fan engagement metrics — including streaming, album and song sales, radio play and tour revenue — as tracked by Billboard and Luminate.