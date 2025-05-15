Americana trailer out: Sydney Sweeney, Halsey do their best to steal a precious artifact in Tony Tost's next

The trailer for Americana, an upcoming crime thriller directed by Tony Tost, has officially been released. The film stars Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney and singer Halsey in lead roles, alongside Paul Walter Hauser, Eric Dane, Zahn McClarnon, and Simon Rex.

Americana trailer released Set in a small town in South Dakota, the story follows the chaos that erupts when a rare and valuable artefact surfaces on the black market. The film centres on a shy waitress who wants to become a country singer, played by Sydney Sweeney, who joins forces with a lonely military veteran (Walter Hauser) to get their hands on the artefact. Their journey quickly becomes dangerous as they find themselves pursued by a violent criminal working for a shady antiquities dealer.

Watch the trailer here:

The plot thickens as more players enter the fray, including an indigenous leader and a troubled woman trying to escape a dark past. What follows is a tense, action-packed battle for survival, driven by greed, desperation, and hidden motives.

Americana had its world premiere at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film and TV Festival in March 2023, where it received early praise. In 2024, Lionsgate acquired the global distribution rights to the film. It is now set for a wide theatrical release on August 22, 2025.

Halsey's acting debut This marks a notable shift for Sydney Sweeney and Halsey, who take on grittier, more intense roles than audiences may be used to. Very well-known for her work in the music industry, this film also marked Halsey debut as an actor.

This is, however, not the first collaboration between Sydney Sweeney and Halsey. The former starred in Halsey's 2019 music video for Graveyard. In the video, the pair danced together in a dreamlike world.