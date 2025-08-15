Amid dating buzz, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna land in US for Independence Day celebrations | Watch

Vijay and Rashmika, who frequently spark speculation with their joint appearances, have yet to confirm their relationship. They have worked together in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published15 Aug 2025, 04:24 PM IST
Vijay Deverakonda (L) Rashmika Mandanna (R)
Vijay Deverakonda (L) Rashmika Mandanna (R)(Instagram)

The rumoured couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, arrived in New York on Friday to attend the spirited celebration of India's 79th Independence Day.

According to the now-viral video shared by Suresh PRO, the actors were to attend the India Day parade at the Consulate General of India in New York.

In the video, the duo, dressed casually, can be seen arriving separately at the venue, where they were warmly received and greeted with bouquets.

Watch the viral video here:

Vijay and Rashmika, who frequently spark speculation with their joint appearances, have yet to confirm their relationship. They have worked together in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

About the India Day parade

Earlier, the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) announced that the pair will serve as co-grand marshals for the 43rd annual India Day parade. The celebrations are scheduled to take place on Madison Avenue on August 17. It will be held under the theme ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah,’ a call for healing amid global turbulence.

Ahead of the parade, a series of events will mark the occasion:

  • A pre-parade weekend beginning August 15
  • The illumination of the Empire State Building in the tricolour
  • A flag-hoisting ceremony at Times Square on August 16
  • A cricket match, for the very first time
  • India Day parade at 12 pm on Sunday, August 17.

On the work front

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna had three back-to-back releases this year: Chhaava, Sikandar, and Kuberaa. She will be next seen in Rahul Ravindran's The Girlfriend, which also features Dheekshith Shetty. Rashmika also has Mysaa and Thama in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Vijat Deverakonda, the Hyderabad-born actor who debuted with the 2011 Telugu film 'Nuvvila' and shot to fame with the 2017 blockbuster ‘Arjun Reddy’, was last seen in Kingdom.

Earlier this month, Vijay appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of an investigation into a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms.

(With agency inputs)

 

Business NewsEntertainmentAmid dating buzz, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna land in US for Independence Day celebrations | Watch
