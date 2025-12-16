Amid dating rumours, Aneet Padda speaks about her chemistry with Ahaan Panday: ‘Something very disarming about him’

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who are also newcomers in the film industry, have emerged as one of the most electric on-screen pairings of the decade, and have since kept the Internet wondering if their chemistry goes beyond the screen.

The Saiyaara stars were recently spotted together at an airport, giggling and talking among themselves, reigniting dating rumours. Even filmmaker Karan Johar referred to Ahaan and Aneet as a potential new ‘It couple’ of Bollywood.

But Aneet has just spilled the beans on her on-screen and off-screen chemistry with Ahaan — it wasn’t planned; it blossomed organically, just like great friendships do.

In an exclusive interaction with LiveMint, Aneet, without elaborating on the dating rumours, shared that she had instantly bonded with her Saiyaara co-star, even before the shoot for the movie began.

“When I met Ahaan for the first time, I knew that I was going to be very comfortable with this person…There was something very disarming about him,” she said.

Recalling the first time she met director Mohit Suri and Ahaan together, Aneet confessed that she was nervous, “I was messing up a bit, I was cracking jokes that weren’t landing, and woh bechara phir bhi has raha tha!”

She said, Ahaan was a “fantastic presence,” and she knew almost immediately that they would be great friends.

“He played the guitar, we sang songs, chatted a lot in the car when he came to drop me home, and that’s when I thought he was a fantastic presence to be around,” Aneet told LiveMint. “I really liked him and his energy.”

“We became very good friends in the months before the shoot, met a lot, shared our doubts and fears…” Aneet said, adding that she and Ahaan had each other's backs throughout the filming, which made her feel “safe and comfortable” on set.

“I think when two people genuinely become great friends, you don’t have to plan the chemistry on screen,” Ahaan Panday said. “…whatever happens, happens naturally and effortlessly.”

Saiyaara gears up for World Television Premiere Saiyaara, released in July 2025, reportedly earned over ₹500 crore worldwide. The movie instantly became a fan favourite, and its OTT release on Netflix in September also attracted a lot of attention.