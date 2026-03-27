Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Sanjay Dutt snaps at paparazzi during family dinner outing: 'Bas karna be'

Actor Sanjay Dutt, currently enjoying the success of his latest film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, found himself at the centre of attention for a different reason after a video of him snapping at paparazzi during a family outing surfaced online.

Dutt was seen heading out for dinner in Mumbai with his wife Maanyata Dutt and their twins, Shahraan and Iqra. Dressed in a white printed shirt, the actor initially appeared relaxed, walking alongside his family as they arrived at the restaurant.

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‘Bas karna be’: Moment caught on camera However, the mood shifted when a group of photographers gathered around the family, continuously filming and calling out to the actor. As the cameras persisted, Dutt appeared visibly irritated and asked them to stop.

“Bas karna be” (stop it now), he said, moments before entering the restaurant.

The situation repeated itself when the family exited after dinner. With cameras once again following them closely, the actor expressed his frustration more firmly: “Arey bhai, 2 minute band kar do, ho gaya abhi” (please stop it for two minutes, that’s enough now).

Watch the video here:

The clips, now widely circulating online, have sparked conversations around celebrity privacy and the boundaries of paparazzi culture in India.

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‘Dhurandhar’ continues strong run Even as the off-screen moment grabbed attention, Dutt’s on-screen performance continues to draw praise. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year.

The film, which also stars Ranveer Singh and R. Madhavan, has reportedly crossed ₹1,067 crore at the worldwide box office. Despite facing a ban in some Gulf countries and being labelled “propaganda” by sections of critics, the film has sustained strong audience interest.

Dutt’s portrayal of SSP Chaudhary Aslam, a tough officer leading the Lyari Task Force, has been widely noted as a standout performance.

What’s next for Sanjay Dutt Following the film’s success, Dutt has a packed lineup of projects, including Aakhri Sawal, Raja Shivaji, Baap, and KD – The Devil.

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However, not all developments around his upcoming work have been smooth. A recent song featuring Dutt and Nora Fatehi from KD – The Devil sparked controversy online, with some users criticising its lyrics as inappropriate.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar's day 9 reflected a clear slowdown as weekday trends set in.

After a robust opening week, the film’s collections have tapered off since Monday—a typical pattern for big-ticket releases. On Day 9, it earned an estimated ₹22.09 crore net in India, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹696.26 crore, according to Sacnilk.