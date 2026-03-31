Amid Dhurandhar buzz, Calling Sehmat author Harinder Sikka criticises Raazi director Meghna Gulzar: ‘Story was twisted’

The success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has triggered a wider conversation around patriotism and storytelling in Hindi cinema — and now, it has also revived an old debate surrounding Raazi.

Harinder Singh Sikka, whose novel Calling Sehmat inspired Raazi, has publicly expressed regret over choosing Meghna Gulzar to direct the film adaptation. His comments come at a time when Dhurandhar and its sequel are being widely discussed — with some praising their strong nationalist tone and others criticising them as overtly propagandist.

Taking to social media, Sikka shared a photograph of several of his books and wrote, “Dhurandhar 2 gave you a cinematic glimpse. Here's where the real stories begin.” He went on to claim that Calling Sehmat remains among the most prominent espionage narratives globally, before adding, “Appointing Meghna Gulzar was my gravest misjudgment.”

In a strongly worded post, the author alleged that the film adaptation diluted what he described as the “true spirit” of the story. “Despite clear warnings, I failed to foresee how ideological bias would end up diminishing the true spirit of the protagonist,” he wrote.

The 2018 film, starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, was both a critical and commercial success, and is often cited as one of the most successful female-led films in Hindi cinema. However, Sikka’s criticism highlights a long-standing tension between literary source material and its cinematic interpretation.

Responding to users online, Sikka reiterated his stance, stating, “The way Meghna Gulzar twisted the story through a leftist lens still pains me deeply.” He also extended his criticism to Gulzar’s later work, alleging that key historical aspects were omitted in her portrayal of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

When questioned about why he chose to speak out now, Sikka said, “I have been saying this for past many years… creating awareness so that people don’t get defrauded.” He added that he had raised objections since the film’s release and had even shared concerns directly with filmmaker Gulzar.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sikka elaborated on his concerns with Raazi, claiming that certain symbolic elements were altered or removed in the film. Among his criticisms, he alleged that patriotic imagery present in the book was downplayed, and that the emotional resolution differed significantly from the original narrative.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with creative decisions such as the film’s title change and the portrayal of key characters, stating that these changes undermined years of work he had invested in the book. “It took me eight years to write the book, and with one film, the hard work was undone,” he said.

Sikka further claimed that he was excluded from certain aspects of the film’s process, including viewings and events, and alleged disagreements with the creative team after production wrapped.

It is important to note that Raazi was widely appreciated upon release for its nuanced storytelling and restrained approach to patriotism, with many critics praising its focus on the human cost of espionage rather than overt nationalism.

The renewed debate comes at a time when films like Dhurandhar are being discussed for their more direct portrayal of geopolitical themes. The contrasting reception of these films reflects a broader shift in audience expectations — from subtle narratives to more explicit depictions of national identity.

Sikka, meanwhile, has indicated that more of his works are being adapted, suggesting that audiences may see alternative interpretations of similar themes in the future.