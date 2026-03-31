Amid massive demand, Dhurandhar 1 + Dhurandhar 2 marathon shows added in Hong Kong, 3 breaks for 7.5 hour movie

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is all the rage across the globe. Led by Ranveer Singh, the sequel of the two-part spy-thriller has particularly received a warm reception in the non-traditional market, Hong Kong. Despite limited shows, Broadway Circuit in Hong Kong is running a special Dhurandhar 1+2 Marathon screening both films back-to-back.

Dhurandhar 1 and 2 marathon added in Hong Kong Dhurandhar 1 and Dhurandhar 2 are two of the longest films in recent times. While Dhurandhar (2025) is around 214 minutes (approx. 3 hours 34 minutes) long, Dhurandhar 2 (2026) has a runtime of 232 minutes (3 hours 52 minutes). The combined runtime of the action films is approximately 7 hours and 29 minutes.

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To endure the almost 7.5-hour-long movie marathon, Broadway Circuit is offering 3 breaks.

Dhurandhar 2 overseas haul The craze for Dhurandhar 2 is commendable in the region, especially when the film is being screened in Hindi with English subtitles. Unlike other successful Bollywood films in Hong Kong and China, which were released with local language subtitles or dubbed versions, Dhurandhar 2 continues to mint money in Hindi.

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Reportedly, new shows for Dhurandhar 2 were added in the Hong Kong circuit due to high demand from fans.

Earlier, film trade tracker Sacnilk reported that Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 has delivered a surprising performance in Hong Kong, hitting HK$1.15 million despite releasing in just two theatres and without Chinese subtitles. This is significant because Indian films in East Asian markets typically depend on local subtitles or dubbed versions to reach audiences.

Dangal vs Dhurandhar 2 Films such as Aamir Khan's Dangal and 3 Idiots, succeeded in China with a Mandarin-dubbed version. However, India Today reported that Dhurandhar 2 managed to hit the ₹1,400 crore mark worldwide despite missing out on two major markets, China and the Gulf countries.

Dangal's ₹2,000+ crore worldwide collection relied majorly on overseas collection. Out of ₹1,500 crore+ haul international markets, including over ₹1,300 crore from China.

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It is still not known if Dhurandhar 2 will be released in China. However, the film remains banned in six Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, just like its prequel, due to ‘anti-Pakistan’ content.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection in India In India, Dhurandhar 2 is running across 6,384 shows. On day 13, the film raked in ₹3.04 crore net as per early estimates, bringing its India gross collections to ₹1,045.81 crore, including a net India haul of ₹875.21 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 recently became the third-highest-grossing film ever in India, following Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Arjun Rampal opens up about Dhurandhar 2 success Led by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bed.

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Reflecting on the success of the film, Rampal wrote on social media: “From playing cowboys as kids, to landing my first film #moksha to #Dhurandhar I am blessed to have been with everyone who was part of the journey."

“Thank you my dearest fan family for sticking with me on the ride, thank you to this incredible #Dhurandhar family @adityadharfilms @vik_now @ojas_gautam for being my pillars and of course mera Babbar sher @ranveersingh #lokeshdhar jyotideshpande shweta @castingchhabra @actormaddy @therakeshbedi @duttsanjay @preetisheel smriti this list will keep growing,” he added.

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