Amid Nano Banana trend, Janhvi Kapoor says AI images being circulated against her will: ‘But common man will think…'

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor raised concerns about her Artificial Intelligence (AI) images amid the ongoing trend. While several celebrities took part in the viral Google Gemini Nano Banana trend, Kapoor revealed that her AI-generated images are being circulated online without her consent.

Janhvi Kapoor on AI images of her At a recent trailer event for her upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Kapoor highlighted the troubling side of AI.

Janhvi Kapoor, who essays the role of Tulsi in Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming romantic comedy, recently opened up about her AI pictures going viral on social media.

She said, "When I see on social media, there are so many AI images being circulated against my will.” “You and I can say it’s an AI image, but the common man will think, ‘Yeh toh yeh pehen ke pohonch gayi (She actually went out wearing this).’”

She called herself “old-school" and highlighted the importance of preserving human intelligence and creativity over the usage of AI.

Janhvi Kapoor's co-star, actor Varun Dhawan, also shared his opinion on the subject. He said, “Technology is helpful, but it has its demerits. Laws and regulations are needed to protect actors and their identity from being misused.”

He further stated that an actor’s true value lies in their “X-factor”, a quality no algorithm can ever reproduce, he believes.

Google Gemini trend on social media Their statements arrived amid the growing trend of AI images on social media.

Recently, dreamy edits of women draped in elegant sarees, captured in soft, flattering light and set against romantic, retro-inspired backdrops, went viral on the internet. Bollywood celebs also took part, joining the trend.

Previously, the 3D model-making and Ghibli art trend were going viral on social media.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Meanwhile, on Monday, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's trailer was dropped. The film also stars Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, alongside Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul.

The film will be released on 2 October.