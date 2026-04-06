Amid relationship rumours with Vijay, Trisha Krishnan drops cryptic post on ‘silence is cheaper than explaining’

Actor Trisha Krishnan hit headlines with her rumoured relationship with actor-turned-politician Vijay. The dating rumours grew even stronger after the TVK chief's wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, reportedly filed for divorce, claiming that he was romantically involved with an actress. While Vijay did not publicly address the allegations, his recent appearance with Trisha further sparked their dating rumours.

Trisha Krishnan's latest post Amid this, Trisha Krishnan re-shared a post on prioritising peace over being right. She amplified a video which read, as per Hindustan Times, "I’m at a stage in my life where I don’t argue anymore."

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"If you say an elephant can fly, you’re absolutely right. Not because I agree, but because I don’t care enough to convince you. I’ve learnt something important — peace is more valuable than being right. Silence is cheaper than explaining, and not everyone deserves your access or your energy. Some arguments are not misunderstandings. They’re an invitation to drain yourself. So I decline, smile, and keep my peace. Growth looks like this. Not loud, reactive, just unbothered," it also read.

Alongside the video, Trisha further shared a quote about life having no meaning without love. It read, “Love is not everything and yet everything is meaningless without love," she added, calling it “Fact.”

Trisha Krishnan's post on Instagram.

Trisha and Vijay Trisha and Vijay make one of the most popular on-screen pairs in the Tamil film industry. They have worked together in several films over the years, including Ghilli and Leo. Trisha made a special cameo appearance in The GOAT.

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The dating rumours of Vijay and Trisha have been doing the rounds on the internet for a long time now. The rumours resurfaced after Vijay's wife Sangeeta Sornalingam filed for divorce, as per multiple reports.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay faces flak from own party leader for bringing Trisha to wedding

Vijay's divorce rumours As per ANI, Sangeeta Sornalingam's divorce case has been registered as an Interlocutory Application (I.A.) in the S.M.O.P. proceedings of 2026.

It has been filed under Sections 27(1)(a), (b), and (d) of the Special Marriage Act, 1954, seeking legal dissolution of their marriage that was solemnised on August 25, 1999. The filing also mentioned their earlier legal marriage registration in the UK in 1998, before their grand wedding ceremony in Chennai the next year.

Allegations against Vijay ahead of 2026 polls Reports related to the main petition added that Sangeetha has cited allegations of infidelity and mental cruelty for seeking the divorce. It also stated that she discovered in April 2021 that Vijay was allegedly involved in an "adulterous relationship" with an actress, which reportedly caused emotional distress and breakdown of marital trust.

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ANI also added that the filing also alleges that Vijay continued to maintain an open association with the actress in public and on overseas trips. His wife alleged that the situation caused embarrassment and emotional hardship to her and their kids.

Vijay and Sornalingam are parents to two children-- son Jason Sanjay, 25, and daughter Dhivya Sasha, 20.

Neither Trisha nor Vijay have reacted to these claims. A section of people on the internet slammed the two ever since the divorce rumours surfaced.