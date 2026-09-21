Amid ₹13 crore Rolls Royce row, Kangana Ranaut defends Maithili Thakur 'Why can't we also live well?'

A Rolls-Royce ride to a Mumbai Ganpati pandal has landed Bihar MLA and folk singer Maithili Thakur in the middle of an online row — and actor-politician Kangana Ranaut isn't staying quiet about it.

What triggered the backlash Thakur pulled up at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in a blue Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and it didn't take long for social media users to start asking pointed questions: how does someone barely a year into politics afford a car like that?

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Kangana steps in Ranaut, herself a sitting BJP MP, used her Instagram Stories to hit back at the trolling, arguing that people shouldn't expect politicians to live modestly simply because they've taken up public service.

"Some people a**** start to burn whenever they see politicians living a good life. Now our young MLA is getting trolled for using a luxury car. We may be inclined to social service but we also have our own careers, life and popularity. We selflessly work for public welfare but some people get so hurt if they see us living well, why not? Why can't we also live well? We are not even interested in public money but to expect us to remain poor and lifeless is so irrational," she wrote.

View full Image View full Image Kangana Ranaut Defends Maithili Thakur Amid Rolls-Royce Row ( Instagram/kanganaranaut )

A fast start in politics Thakur's political career is still young — she won the 2025 Bihar assembly election as a BJP candidate, beating RJD's Binod Mishra by a healthy margin and becoming, in the process, the youngest MLA in the state.

The musician before the politician Politics came second for Thakur. She'd already made her name as a classically trained singer steeped in folk traditions, performing across Maithili, Bhojpuri, devotional and film music. National recognition arrived in 2017 via reality show Rising Star India, and a loyal YouTube following has followed since, built on her regular classical and folk uploads.

Earlier, Kangana said women's character is always used against them to destroy them and it was about time that society looked within to understand how women are treated, PTI reported.

The actor was asked about Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay's speech where he, in a warning apparently aimed at the opposition DMK, said personal attacks, double-meaning insults, or using derogatory language targeting women will draw immediate, uncompromising legal consequences.