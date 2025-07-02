Amid rumours of US remake by David Fincher, Squid Game Season 3 becomes Netflix’s biggest-ever OTT release

Squid Game 3, the final season of the popular web series, has become Netflix’s biggest-ever OTT release. The South Korean OTT series has gained over 60.1 million views and 368.4 million hours watched in just three days, The Guardian reported.

While Squid Game Season 2 had more views (68 million), it took four days. Squid Game Season 3 is already the ninth biggest non-English series ever, with the first two seasons at the top.

Although Squid Game has ended with its third season, there are talks that director David Fincher might create an English version. He has worked with Netflix before.

The final scene shows a tense moment between The Front Man and a surprise character, an American recruiter played by Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett. This sparked rumours of a US remake.

However, sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that the ending is not meant to set up a new series right now, and Netflix has not confirmed anything.

Hwang Dong-hyuk on US remake of Squid Game Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said he didn’t plan the ending just for a spin-off even though he would watch Fincher’s version if made.

Hwang also shared that the ending changed from his original plan, which had the main character Seong Gi-hun alive. He cast Blanchett for her global impact. The creator has hinted at a deeper meaning in the final scene, which he wants viewers to interpret on their own.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Cate Blanchett, and all of my producers are as well. They really wanted her. As for offering the role to the particular actor, that happened after we began shooting,” Hwang Dong-hyuk told Variety.

“Honestly, I haven’t heard officially from Netflix about David Fincher creating a Squid Game. I have heard the rumours, of course, though. But, again, it was just the ending that I wanted for Season 3,” he added.

Dong-hyuk said his involvement in future Netflix projects would depend on the type of show. He would lead it if it’s a new season of the original. But, for a US version, he prefers to share ideas rather than be fully involved.

“Having said that, if Netflix asks and if I feel like my contribution is needed, then as long as it’s not something that would interfere with whatever I’m working on at that time, I would be happy to provide what they need from me,” Hwang Dong-hyuk concluded.