Amid split, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom 'want to protect' their daughter

Washington, DC [US], July 2 (ANI): Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have called off their relationship. Amid the split, they both "want to protect" their daughter, reported People. They both are prioritising their daughter Daisy, 4, as per the sources.

"At a certain point, they had to admit it's better for Daisy to see their parents separately, then she won't grow up feeling the tension and animosity," a source informed, reported People.

The source further shared that both Perry and Bloom want to "protect" their daughter against "anything adverse."

"They are there for Daisy and have been,"adding, "Daisy is their angel, and they want to protect her from anything adverse," a source informed the outlet.

The insider added, "They want to keep a friendly relationship so each can be around her separately or together."

"She's happy and just focused on her tour. Her daughter is with her and they're sightseeing and having fun," a source informed People.

Katy shared her first social media post since the news of her split from Orlando Bloom emerged, reported People.

A source confirmed to People that the couple, who got engaged in 2019, have decided to part ways.

Sharing her "mood," the singer, 40, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram from her day at Rottnest Island in Australia on Friday, June 27.

Her visit to the nature reserve came a day after a source confirmed to People that the longtime couple had called off their nearly 6-year engagement.

Among the collection of photos shared was Perry posing alongside a quokka before later spotting a chocolate version of the animal in a shop.

She also shared a video of herself being surrounded by birds on the beach and embracing "brain rot" with her team while on a boat. Perry appeared in good spirits in all of the photos and clips taken just hours before she was set to perform in Adelaide as part of the sold-out Australia leg of her Lifetimes tour.

"mood: Quokka," the "Hot N Cold" musician captioned the post.

"Perry's reference to feeling like a quokka comes after it was confirmed that she and Bloom, 48, are going their separate ways after nine years together, reported People.

On Thursday, June 26, a source told People, "They're pretty much done," adding that they "don't really see them being able to turn things around here."