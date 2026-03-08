Amid Vijay-Sangeeta divorce buzz, advocate urges ‘empathy’ as Trisha's appearance sparks debate

Actor-politician Vijay has been in the spotlight over the past few days, with his personal life drawing intense discussion online. Reports that his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, has filed for separation after 25 years of marriage surfaced recently. Soon after, Vijay was seen attending a public event with actor Trisha Krishnan, prompting widespread conversation on social media.

Amid the online speculation, Madras High Court advocate Saranya Natarajan addressed the discourse and urged people to approach the issue with empathy and respect.

‘An irony that cannot be ignored’ In a formal press statement shared on Instagram, Saranya reflected on the timing of recent developments. She wrote:

“Regarding public discussions around Vijay and his wife Sangeeta, I wish to clarify my stance. On the very day a petition seeking a Residence Order was reportedly filed by Sangeeta, public celebrations of Women's Day alongside another woman created an irony that cannot be ignored.”

She was referring to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s International Women’s Day celebrations held at Mamallapuram, where Vijay announced several welfare initiatives for women ahead of the upcoming Assembly election.

Saranya also spoke about the online reactions directed at Sangeeta, noting that some social media users had targeted her while others expressed sympathy.

“It is even more disturbing to see her targeted by sections of followers on social media, while strangers and members of the public show empathy and show for her. When outsiders demonstrate more humanity than supposed supporters, it says everything about loyalty and conscience,” she said.

She concluded her statement by stressing the need for compassion.

“As an advocate, I believe empathy, dignity, and justice must always remain above influence, image and blind following. This is not about politics, this is about humanity.”

‘I am not representing Sangeeta as her advocate’ In the caption accompanying her post, Saranya clarified that she was not legally representing Sangeeta in the matter and addressed criticism she said she received online.

She wrote, “Important clarification: I am not representing Sangeeta as her advocate. Request everyone not to tag or refer to me as her counsel. Let’s avoid misinformation. {Extra marital affairs may not be penalised now… but displaying them like a proud moment and normalising it still doesn’t make it normal. First Jayam Ravi… now Vijay and Trisha Krishnan twinning like it’s some trend} This whole issue started only after I posted that. And then suddenly the abuse started from certain fans.”

She added, “And just because I don’t belong to TVK doesn’t mean someone paid me to post this. Please GROW UP guys. Not everything needs a conspiracy theory. Rest of the details in the pinned comment.”

About the divorce case Along with the divorce petition, Sangeeta has reportedly sought an interim order allowing her to continue living at the couple’s matrimonial home at Casuarina Drive in Chennai until the case is finally decided.

Sangeeta and Vijay got married in August 1999 and have two children — Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha. Their wedding was conducted according to both Hindu and Christian traditions.