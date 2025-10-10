Amid War 2 OTT release, Kamaal R Khan makes explosive claims about Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr; check viral post

Amid the War 2 OTT release, actor Kamaal R Khan had made some explosive claims about the professionals associated with the Bollywood movie. His Twitter (now X) post has gone viral with over 5 lakh views.

“One flop film can change many things. So flop War 2 has changed so much,” the Deshdrohi actor wrote.

KRK has claimed that, after War 2 failed at the box office, Yash Raj Films refused to produce Krrissh 4, director Ayan Mukerji has been dropped from Dhoom 4 and Kiara Advani’s film career is “finished forever”.

He has also claimed that Hrithik Roshan won’t work with YRF in the future. The Bollywood production company has shelved its next film with Junior NTR while the Telugu star’s Bollywood career is “finished” as well, according to KRK.

Did War 2 flop at box office? According to Sacnilk, War 2 collected ₹282.6 crore gross in India and ₹81.75 crore in the overseas market. The worldwide box office collection for the action thriller stands at ₹364.35 crore.

While the number seems quite healthy, the problem lies with the War 2 budget. As per multiple media reports, Aditya Chopra’s YRF spent ₹300 crore to make the film.

Since a movie must make at least double its budget to be profitable, War 2 had to make ₹600 crore to break even. However, the movie failed to reach that mark but a huge margin.

However, one must remember that a movie also earns from OTT rights, satellite rights and music rights. On October 9, War 2 had its OTT release on Netflix. KRK’s post coincided with the War 2 OTT release date.

Social media reactions Social media users, however, have slammed KRK for making unverified claims about Bollywood stars, including Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. Some Telugu fans have also responded to his comments about NTR Jr.

“NTR Jr has nothing to lose from War's disaster. He is still a bankable and big star down south. Hrithik's stock has definitely taken a massive hit considering he doesn't do many films to bounce back immediately,” wrote one of them.

“Does your news have credibility of even 1%?” asked another user.

Another quipped, “Source: Trust me, bro!”

Another fan remarked, “It’s so pitty seeing these kind of hatred and insecurity feeling on other industry actors. Anyway Bollywood is past, it’s good for NTR not be in false imagination of Bollywood is superior. Talent will prove in time no one can stop it. Wait and watch.”

“Jr NTR hardly cares about Bollywood,” posted another.

“Hrithik gave his 100% for sure, and it won’t effect his other films. The dedication he has is clearly shown with his body tansformation for every movie,” posted another user.

“Kririshh 4 will get its production from many other places. Will surely work on the name fo Hritik Roshan. Ayan Mukherji made his own grave. Hritik probably is shifting to Gimbal films now. Junior NTR probably work for Devara 2. Kiara Advani has big career ahead of her,” one user replied categorically for each point KRK made.

“Keep aside YRF. What have u done in so many years?” asked another fan.

“Your career ended at the very beginning of your career,” came a sarcastic remark.