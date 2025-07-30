Amir Khan plans to launch more films on YouTube after Sitaare Zameen Par: 'My channel is like new cinema chain'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's latest film Sitaare Zameen Par will stream online but not on any OTT platform. The actor decided to release his film on YouTube, following a pay-per-view model. Talking about it, Aamir revealed why he made the decision, highlighting how YouTube might help them to reach a wider audience.

Aamir Khan says ‘Youtube is like my new cinema chain’ Aamir Khan told PTI, "OTT is a subscription policy which I don't follow. This is my private cinema chain. You can assume that Aamir Khan Productions has opened a new cinema chain. My YouTube channel is like a new cinema chain that's in everyone's pocket.”

He also revealed why he opted towards YouTube release over OTT.

“I am hoping that with this model, we can bring about a change. For the past 100 years, we’ve all been watching cinema in theatres. And to date, we’ve followed the same model — pay per view. We go to the cinema once and watch the film once. Pay per view. And you pick which movie you want to see.

“I’m bringing that same theatre model to the digital space. My film will be available everywhere — you can watch it anywhere. I came up with this idea because a few years ago, I realised that even though our country is so vast, only a small percentage of people watch films in theatres. Even the most successful movies are watched by just 3 to 3.5 crore people in India, which is only about 2–3% of our population," the actor added.

"Where will the rest of the 97% people watch films and how? I used to think about it again and again. How can we reach them? I realised that when the government implemented the concept of UPI in India, it brought a change. Today, everyone is using digital payment options, and internet penetration has increased. With YouTube, we can now reach every citizen. YouTube is already pre-installed on almost all devices—whether it's a smart TV, tablet, or mobile phone. This is the right time.”

Where and how to watch Sitaare Zameen Par online Sitaare Zameen Par will be available online from August 1 on YouTube Movies. It will be priced at ₹100 in India and will also be available in 38 other countries, including the US, UK, and Australia, with prices as per the local markets.

Will YouTube release help with piracy? Aamir also believes the new model will help to curb piracy in the industry.