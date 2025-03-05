Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan recently reacted to a social media post calling his son, Abhishek Bachchan a “victim of nepotism negativity”.

While resharing a social media post admiring Abhishek Bachchan for his movie choices and calling him an “unnecessary target for nepotism negativity”, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “I feel the same .. and not just because I am his Father.”

Abhishek Bachchan is preparing for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Be Happy’ alongside Nora Fatehi. In another social media post the Kaun Banega Crorepati TV show host praised his son's extraordinary efforts to adapt and change with each film character.

“Abhishek you are extraordinary .. how you adapt and change with each film character is an art, which is incredible .. love you Bhaiyu,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote in another post on X.