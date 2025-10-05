Bollywood’s richest veteran actor with net worth ₹1,630 crore, once struggled with ₹90 crore debt and 55 legal cases

Bollywood's richest actor is Shah Rukh Khan, and the richest actress is Juhi Chawla. Both are under 60. Even Bollywood's wealthiest filmmaker, Karan Johar, falls into the same age category. But what about the veterans of the industry? At 82, this veteran actor has become the wealthiest in his age bracket, reviving his career after struggling with bankruptcy, a ₹90 crore debt, and 55 legal battles.

Bollywood’s richest veteran actor The richest veteran in Bollywood is Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan's net worth in 2025 According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, the 82-year-old remains Bollywood’s richest and most influential senior actor. Even decades after his debut, the legendary actor continues to command immense brand value, with investments spanning films, real estate, and multiple endorsements, bringing his net worth to ₹ ₹1,630 crore.

While Shah Rukh Khan and his family are currently the wealthiest Bollywood icons with a net worth of ₹12,490 crore, Juhi Chawla and her family, with a net worth of ₹7,790 crore, thanks to their stake in Knight Riders Sports, take second place in the list.

Hrithik Roshan follows at the third spot with ₹2,160 crore, owing to the success of his lifestyle and fitness brand HRX. Filmmaker Karan Johar ranks fourth with ₹1,880 crore, with his production house Dharma Productions. Amitabh Bachchan and family secure the fifth position with ₹1,630 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan's fees Amitabh Bachchan reportedly charges around ₹5 crore per episode for hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17. His fees vary between ₹6 to 10 crore per film, while brand endorsements are said to bring in roughly ₹5–8 crore each, as per Siasat.com.

Amitabh Bachchan's properties Bachchan's iconic Mumbai residence, Pratiksha in Juhu, is reportedly valued at about ₹50 crore. He also co-owns a property in Juhu’s Kapol Housing Society with his son Abhishek Bachchan, worth ₹45 crore. Other assets include residences at Oberoi Seven in Goregaon, property in Pawna, Pune, and international holdings in France, as per multiple reports.

Amitabh Bachchan's cars Amitabh Bachchan is believed to have a fleet of 16 luxury vehicles, including a Bentley Continental GT, Range Rover Autobiography LWB, Lexus LX 570, Toyota Land Cruiser, Mercedes GL63 AMG, Mercedes-Benz S 350, Porsche Cayman S, Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Mini Cooper S, and a vintage Ford.

Amitabh Bachchan's ₹ 90 crore debt story His success story is no less than a movie, as Bachchan was almost nearing the end of his career. In 1999, he faced 55 legal cases against him after his company, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL), went bankrupt. It left him with a debt of ₹90 crore and no work.

Talking about it, he once told Vir Sanghvi, "So, there were about ₹90 crore to be paid back, there were about 55 legal cases against me, and there were creditors at the door every day. Very embarrassing, very humiliating."

"I think things happen collectively. When you go wrong in one department, then everything else crashes all around you. People lose faith in you, people don't want to see your face anymore."

"So, that's how bad it was. I had no films and no money. I was bankrupt, and I had debts of ₹90 crore, which really belonged to the company," he also revealed.