Amitabh Bachchan buys another land parcel in Ayodhya - and the price will blow your mind

According to a statement issued on March 6 by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), the land parcel is located close to the developer’s 75-acre project ‘The Sarayu’.

Written By Kanishka Singharia
Updated6 Mar 2026, 06:57 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan buys 2.67-acre land parcel in Ayodhya.
Amitabh Bachchan buys 2.67-acre land parcel in Ayodhya.(PTI)

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has purchased another property in Ayodhya, further expanding his real estate holdings in the temple town. The latest investment involves a 2.67-acre land parcel valued at 35 crore.

According to a statement issued on March 6 by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), the land parcel is located close to the developer’s 75-acre project ‘The Sarayu’. The transaction was carried out by Rajesh Yadav, Managing Director of AB Corp Ltd, which manages the actor’s business interests.

Developer highlights long-term value of land

Commenting on the investment, Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman of the company, said the purchase reflects confidence in land as a long-term asset.

“Bachchan’s investment reflects a shared belief in land as an intergenerational asset that preserves value over the long term.”

He also noted that land ownership in Ayodhya holds cultural significance beyond financial value.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan explains the logic behind his Swiggy, Naagin investment

“At HoABL, we view land not merely as wealth but as a legacy. In Ayodhya, this legacy assumes a profound meaning, a ‘virasat’ where faith and inheritance come together. Supported by sustained infrastructure development and public investment, Ayodhya is emerging as a compelling destination for long-term land ownership and enduring value creation.”

Third property purchase in Ayodhya

This marks Bachchan’s third property purchase in Ayodhya and his fourth plotted development investment with HoABL. The actor was not available for comment on the latest transaction.

His investment journey with the developer began earlier. In May 2025, Bachchan purchased a 25,000 sq ft plot near The Sarayu project for around 40 crore. Before that, in 2024, he bought a 10,000 sq ft plot within the same development for 14.5 crore.

Also Read | ‘Rasna girl’ who starred in 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan but died at 14

Other real estate investments

Apart from Ayodhya, the actor has also invested in HoABL’s ‘Sol de Alibaug’ project. There, he acquired a 10,000 sq ft plot worth 10 crore.

The Alibaug development has also witnessed interest from other Bollywood personalities, including actors Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, who are reported to have bought plots in the project.

Film projects continue alongside investments

Alongside his real estate ventures, Bachchan also continues to remain active in the film industry. Industry insiders suggest that the veteran actor may have shot all his scenes for the sequel of “Kalki 2898 AD,” also known as “Kalki 2”.

Although the development has not been officially confirmed by the filmmakers, media reports indicate that Bachchan completed his shooting timetable and had returned to Mumbai.

Also Read | Filmfare Awards South 2026 winners: Pushpa 2 takes lead, Amitabh Bachchan wins

Amitabh Bachchan's properties

Bachchan's iconic Mumbai residence, Pratiksha in Juhu, is reportedly valued at about 50 crore. He also co-owns a property in Juhu’s Kapol Housing Society with his son Abhishek Bachchan, worth 45 crore. Other assets include residences at Oberoi Seven in Goregaon, property in Pawna, Pune, and international holdings in France, as per multiple reports.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan buys another land parcel in Ayodhya - and the price will blow your mind
More